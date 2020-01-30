Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

PETS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 418,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $507.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.62. Petmed Express has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Petmed Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Petmed Express by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Petmed Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 3,992.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

