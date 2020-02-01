Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Trading 35% Higher

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) shares traded up 35% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 715 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

