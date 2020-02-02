PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.15

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 1984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $88.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 50.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity