Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POFCF. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Petrofac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCF opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Petrofac has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $7.10.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

