Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Cut to GBX 483

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 508 ($6.68) to GBX 483 ($6.35) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petrofac to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Petrofac to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 521.14 ($6.86).

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 367.90 ($4.84) on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 367.60 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Petrofac news, insider George J. Pierson acquired 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

