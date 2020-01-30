PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Financial Survey

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PETROFAC LTD/ADR and CHIBA BK LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A CHIBA BK LTD/ADR 20.34% 5.19% 0.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and CHIBA BK LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROFAC LTD/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67 CHIBA BK LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PETROFAC LTD/ADR and CHIBA BK LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.27 $64.00 million $0.52 4.35 CHIBA BK LTD/ADR $2.15 billion 2.02 $454.30 million N/A N/A

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PETROFAC LTD/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR beats PETROFAC LTD/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

About CHIBA BK LTD/ADR

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business. In addition, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and develops computer systems and commissioned computation tasks. Further, the company provides housing-loan guarantees and fee collection services; consulting services for portfolio investments of client financial assets; information and survey services; and accounting and administration, and temporary staff services. Additionally, it engages in the investigation and research of advanced financial technologies; and planning and development of financial services. The company serves individual customers; and regional small- and medium-sized, and middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2018, it operated approximately 181 offices, including 158 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 3 virtual branches; 48,635 off-branch ATM locations; 3 money exchange counters; 3 branches in New York, Hong Kong, and London; and 3 representative offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.