PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.18

Shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 7124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several analysts have commented on POFCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PETROFAC LTD/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

