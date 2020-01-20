Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 3.43

Press coverage about Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Petrofac earned a news impact score of 3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Petrofac's analysis:

POFCF has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POFCF stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

