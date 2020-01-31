PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Gap Up to $13.32

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.32. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 5,093,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

