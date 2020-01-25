Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 21675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

