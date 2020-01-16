Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRQ. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.35 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRQ stock remained flat at $C$0.27 on Tuesday. 23,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.60.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?