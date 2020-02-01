Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Given New C$0.35 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRQ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Petrus Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.35 price target on Petrus Resources and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

