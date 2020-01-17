Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Set at C$0.35 by Raymond James

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) received a C$0.35 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRQ. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

