Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PETS. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.57 ($3.60).

Shares of PETS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 287 ($3.78). 545,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 122.30 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?