Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.96 ($29.03).

Shares of EPA:UG opened at €18.73 ($21.78) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.87. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

