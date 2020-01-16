PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PUGOY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:PUGOY traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

