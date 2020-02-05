PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUGOY. ValuEngine raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Commerzbank raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

PUGOY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 16,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,922. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

