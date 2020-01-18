Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €158.20 ($183.95) and last traded at €155.70 ($181.05), approximately 9,669 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.60 ($180.93).

PFV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €127.33 ($148.06).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €140.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

