Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFNX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,762. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81. Pfenex has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

