Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Down 8.4%

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.52, approximately 745,190 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 362,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PFNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 72.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter.

About Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

