Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Director Buys $37,150.00 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

