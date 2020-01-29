Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.72.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

