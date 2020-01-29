Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.82-$2.92 EPS.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

