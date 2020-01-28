Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.82-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-50.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.52 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.82-$2.92 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

