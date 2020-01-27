Pfizer (PFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY19 guidance at $2.94-3.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

