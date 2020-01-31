Pfizer’s (PFE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

PFE opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after buying an additional 369,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after buying an additional 546,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

