PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $15.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut PG&E from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

PCG traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 16,348,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,509,961. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 157.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 183.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

