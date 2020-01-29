PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCG. Cfra upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.08.

PG&E stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PG&E by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 157.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 183.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in PG&E by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

