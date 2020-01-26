PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.73. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PG&E shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 676,636 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,298,390 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 846.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 312,065 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

