PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG) Stock Price Down 2%

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.44, 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

