PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 10,151 Shares

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $172,384.72.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

