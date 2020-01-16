PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Short Interest Update

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,174. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $207,078.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,356,225.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $557,332. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 824,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,168,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 938,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

