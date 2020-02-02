Pharmaust (ASX:PAA) Stock Price Up 20.9%

Pharmaust Limited (ASX:PAA) rose 20.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 349,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.10.

About Pharmaust (ASX:PAA)

PharmAust Limited operates as a drug discovery and development company in Australia, Switzerland, and internationally. It develops drug discovery intellectual property for the treatment of various cancers in humans and animals. The company offers Monepantel and Albendazole, which are in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

