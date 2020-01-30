Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.00

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.63), with a volume of 690477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.90 ($0.66).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHAR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.39. The company has a market cap of $187.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68.

Pharos Energy Company Profile (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

