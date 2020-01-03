Phase one deal coming?

Graphics: GT

Despite a spiraling diplomatic row over Hong Kong, a vast majority of top Chinese experts believe a phase one trade deal is still highly likely, though they are split over whether a deal could be reached before the year‘s end, a GT Source survey shows. (See story on Page S4-5 )

