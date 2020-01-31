PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 205,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.51. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHAS. ValuEngine upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,878.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 850,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 489,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 796,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 144,535 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3,673.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 81,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

