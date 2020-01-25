PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.77, approximately 575,101 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 850,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.51.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3,673.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 796,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 144,535 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?