PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of PHAS stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 512,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,417. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

