Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Up 6.5%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $34.28, approximately 146,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 114,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHAT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier purchased 1,052,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio