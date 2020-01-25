Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $26.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

PAHC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 96,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,477. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $17,796,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 135,690 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

