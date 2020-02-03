Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,936. The company has a market capitalization of $959.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,796,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 897.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 264,681 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 348.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 214,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 85.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 135,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

