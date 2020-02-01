Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY20 guidance at $1.08-$1.14 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

