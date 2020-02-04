Philip Morris International (PM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

