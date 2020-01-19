Phillip H. Rudolph Sells 8,390 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

