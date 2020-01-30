Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce sales of $27.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.30 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $29.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $107.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.97 billion to $110.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $109.31 billion to $141.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips 66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,500. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

