Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

PSX opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

