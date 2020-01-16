Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

