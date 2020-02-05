Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.72. 3,427,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

