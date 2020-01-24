Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Phillips 66 Partners has a payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

