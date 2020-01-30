Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

PSXP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 624,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,637. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,802 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 144,129 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 586,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,725 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

